Madhuri Dixit, Shatrughan Sinha send heart-warming birthday wishes to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
As movie director-producer, Sooraj Barjatya ringed in his 56th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Shatrughan Sinha poured in heart-warming birthday wishes on this special day. Dixit took to Twitter to convey her birthday wish where she wrote: "It feels amazing to have witnessed your journey from being an AD...
