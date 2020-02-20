Global  

Brandi Carlile Is Record Store Day 2020's Ambassador

Billboard.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Brandi Carlile is officially the ambassador for Record Store Day 2020, and the title comes with a ton of personal significance for the Grammy-winning...
Rare David Bowie Live Album Coming on 2020 Record Store Day

The posthumous David Bowie bounty will continue on April 18 with the the releaese of a special Record Store Day rarity live album. I'm Only...
Billboard.com

