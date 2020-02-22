Global  

Irina Shayk Walks The Missoni Show With Bella & Gigi Hadid in Milan

Just Jared Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Irina Shayk hits the runway in a bold blue look for the Missoni fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on Saturday afternoon (February 22) in Milan, Italy. The 34-year-old model walked alongside sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid at the fashion presentation, before she and Bella walked in the BOSS show together. [...]
