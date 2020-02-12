Global  

Annie Murphy Books First Role After 'Schitt's Creek'!

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Annie Murphy isn’t leaving our TV screens anytime soon! The 33-year-old actress has booked her first role since wrapping production on hit comedy Schitt’s Creek. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Annie Murphy Annie has been cast as the lead in the upcoming dark comedy Kevin Can F— Himself heading to AMC, Deadline reports. [...]
