Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Latest Bollywood News: 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date, Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip & more

Latest Bollywood News: 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date, Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip & more

DNA Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Today in trending Bollywood news, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi gets a new release date and Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip, among others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump

'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump 02:51

 US president on his maiden India trip as Prime Minister Modi pulls out all stops to woo him amid differences over trade.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

National Headlines: Presidential Campaign, Trump In India & More [Video]National Headlines: Presidential Campaign, Trump In India & More

Laura Podesta is live in New York with the latest on the campaign. (2:42) WCCO This Morning – Feb. 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:41Published

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India lost the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington by 10 wickets withing 4 days. Cricket expert Vimal Kumar got a ring side view of the action. Here's his analysis of Virat Kohli and team's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date; to be screened in Mumbai theatres 24x7

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar in titular role to hit the screens earlier.
DNA

Latest Bollywood News: Shilpa Shetty welcomes second baby, AR Rahman lauds daughter on 'burqa' remark & more

In today's Bollywood news, Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a baby girl into her house and AR Rahman lauded daughter's response to Taslima Nasreen; take a look at...
DNA


Tweets about this

dna

DNA Latest Bollywood News: '#Sooryavanshi' gets new release date, #MelaniaTrump, #IvankaTrump stun in maiden India trip… https://t.co/lGUd4USXjY 18 minutes ago

TheLastReview3

TheLastReview #SooryavanshiTrailer out on Next Monday i.e. 2nd March, here is the new release date! @akshaykumar @RSPicturez… https://t.co/BGXrz8l3nD 8 hours ago

tindianewstoday

The India News Today After Sooryavanshi, the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe to be Singham 3! : Bollywood News Latest Bre… https://t.co/ANMe6lbJ30 3 days ago

heartbeat__KaiF

a girl has no name RT @Koimoi: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s Chemistry In This Latest Still Is A Perfect Warm Up For The Upcoming Trailer @aksh… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.