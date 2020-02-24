Global  

Here's How to Watch the Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna's Memorial Service from the Staples Center

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are being honored with a Celebration of Life memorial service – and you can watch the livestream right here. The memorial is taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday (February 24) beginning at 1pm ET. You can watch the livestream here, or watch it on ESPN. [...]
News video: Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

 Thousands are expected to be in attendance at a memorial service for NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The celebration of life is set for 10 o'clock in the morning in Los Angeles, 1 p.m. eastern standard time. It will be at the Staples Center, where Bryant played with the Lakers.

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Vanessa Bryant Speech [Video]A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Vanessa Bryant Speech

The wife of Kobe Bryant and the mother of Gianna became understandably choked up as she began to speak about her daughter. WATCH LIVE: http://cbsla.com/kobe

Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna The grieving wife and mother took to Instagram to share a tattoo inked on Sydney Leroux Dwyer. The 29-year-old, who shares the..

Latest from Kobe Bryant memorial: Local parking prices near Staples Center spike

The world mourns Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at a memorial service in their honor at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Follow for updates.
Thousands Expected to Honor Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna at Sold-Out Staples Center Memorial


