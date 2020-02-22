Global  

Trump Brazenly Calls on Liberal Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor to Recuse on All His Personal and White House Cases

Mediaite Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Trump Brazenly Calls on Liberal Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor to Recuse on All His Personal and White House CasesTrump calls on SCOTUS Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor to recuse themselves on all cases involving him or his White House.
News video: Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe 01:02

 President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to hurt Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

In a remarkable public rebuke, President Trump late Monday called on Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves from any...
FOXNews.com

Justice Sotomayor Rips Abuse of ‘Emergency’ by Trump Admin, and SCOTUS ‘Disparity’ in Trump Cases, In Blunt Dissent

Justice Sotomayor Rips Abuse of ‘Emergency’ by Trump Admin, and SCOTUS ‘Disparity’ in Trump Cases, In Blunt DissentSupreme Court Justice Sotomayor took aim at her conservative colleagues and the Trump administration in writing for the minority on Friday.
Mediaite


