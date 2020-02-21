Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal' Branding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal' Branding

HNGN Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal' BrandingPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released their final royal engagements ahead of their exit from the British Royal Family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website [Video]Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website

Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website Meghan's best pal Jessica Mulroney has reportedly registered a new website for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, which is believed..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published

Harry And Meghan Will Drop 'Royal' Tag From Their New Brand [Video]Harry And Meghan Will Drop 'Royal' Tag From Their New Brand

This follows the duke and duchess' announcement that they would be stepping back from their royal duties as members of the British royal family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Officially Drop "Royal" From Their Branding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon no longer be known as "Sussex Royal." The Telegraph and other British outlets recently reported that the two faced being...
E! Online

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dropping ‘Royal’ From New Branding, Social Media Profiles


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KandyKoka

kandy-koka RT @Khaleesi_Hodan: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle👑 https://t.co/x90ok6nDWi 10 seconds ago

Andym6769

Andym RT @2tweetaboutit: Royal snub: Meghan Markle won’t return to UK as Harry attends events ‘on his own’ https://t.co/gGlnHJdblJ 15 seconds ago

klaagblondy

EvanH ErikM. 🚜🏗🌳 RT @things_royal: 💯% support for The Queen who has done everything to extend a warm welcome to #MeghanMarkle That this two bit, underachie… 2 minutes ago

theaprill19

April19 Fucking hell, @meghanmdaily Meghan Markle stacked on the weight! And prince harry had a shave! #royal #meghanmarkle https://t.co/Inll9mEpWN 3 minutes ago

Wood5sarah

sarah janice wood RT @2tweetaboutit: The Queen wants Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family ‘over and done with’ https://t.co/LC43ywDrFq 4 minutes ago

HerbieHarrow

Herbie Crossman RT @Daily_Express: Meghan Markle and Harry’s defiant response was to show Queen ‘is not the boss’ of couple https://t.co/cMf85YDjio https:… 8 minutes ago

PressivX

xPressiv RT @Jasamgurlie: “....Demand Prince Harry’s assassination for marrying Meghan Markle”... *linked to 5 murders “Package sent...treated as… 9 minutes ago

AlanJohnson35

Alan Johnson RT @Scarsbrook_G: Refuse to pay, what do we get in return?? https://t.co/TaXab2VKPI 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.