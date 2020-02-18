Global  

Zoe Kravitz Steps Out For Saint Laurent Fashion Show With Dad Lenny & Hailey Bieber

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Zoe Kravitz sits with dad Lenny on the front row during the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on Tuesday (February 25) in Paris, France. The 31-year-old High Fidelity actress and her musician dad were joined by Hailey Bieber, Lily Collins, Charlotte Casiraghi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and couple Joe [...]
News video: Cara Delevingne Calls Justin Bieber Out

Cara Delevingne Calls Justin Bieber Out 00:38

 That's according to model and actress Cara Delevingne, who responded Friday after Bieber said she was the least favorite friend of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The admission came on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" earlier in the week. It was all part of a show segment titled "Spill Your Guts" in...

