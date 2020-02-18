Zoe Kravitz Steps Out For Saint Laurent Fashion Show With Dad Lenny & Hailey Bieber

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Cara Delevingne Calls Justin Bieber Out 00:38 That's according to model and actress Cara Delevingne, who responded Friday after Bieber said she was the least favorite friend of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The admission came on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" earlier in the week. It was all part of a show segment titled "Spill Your Guts" in...