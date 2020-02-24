Global  

Tom Brady Shares Emotional Thoughts About Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Death

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Tom Brady is speaking out about the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. The 42-year-old New England Patriots superstar quarterback reflected in an emotional post on his Instagram on Tuesday (February 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Brady “I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi, and the [...]
