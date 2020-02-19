Global  

Steven Spielberg Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5' Anymore, James Mangold in Talks to Take Over

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Steven Spielberg will not direct the fifth Indiana Jones film after directing the first four films in the franchise. Ford v Ferrari‘s James Mangold is in talks to take over. According to Variety, Steven‘s “decision to leave the director’s chair was entirely Spielberg’s, in a desire to pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation [...]
