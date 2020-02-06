Global  

Shah Rukh Khan crowns Gen Y champ Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, which was announced by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and La Trobe University amid much fanfare last August, has zeroed in on its first recipient. The scholarship has been granted to Kerala-based Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a researcher who has been working towards...
