Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Placido Domingo cancels Madrid 'La Traviata' show following sexual misconduct claims - EFE

Placido Domingo cancels Madrid 'La Traviata' show following sexual misconduct claims - EFE

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Spanish opera star Placido Domingo canceled his scheduled performances of "La Traviata" in Madrid's Teatro Real following allegations of sexual misconduct, EFE news agency reported on Thursday citing a statement from the singer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents 00:30

 The union representing opera performers says they interviewed 27 people who say they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tiffany Boone Talks 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News [Video]Tiffany Boone Talks 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

Tiffany Boone Talks 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

'A Culture of Misogyny' Reported at Victoria's Secret [Video]'A Culture of Misogyny' Reported at Victoria's Secret

A New York Times report listed several instances of alleged sexual harassment at the highest levels of Victoria's Secret. The report also claims Leslie Wexner, L Brands' CEO, did oversee a culture that..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Placido Domingo cancels Madrid 'La Traviata' show following sexual misconduct claims: EFE

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo cancelled his scheduled performances of "La Traviata" in Madrid's Teatro Real following allegations of sexual misconduct, EFE...
Reuters India

Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo despite protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Despite objections from sexual abuse activists, the Israeli Opera will host a week-long singing competition organized by Spanish opera star...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caBelfast TelegraphNPRReutersNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Placido Domingo cancels Madrid ‘La Traviata’ show following sexual misconduct claims https://t.co/MKfU11c3sl 3 seconds ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Placido Domingo cancels Madrid ‘La Traviata’ show following sexual misconduct claims – EFE https://t.co/7QUqMh3ZUZ 3 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald MADRID - On Thursday, Spanish opera star Placido Domingo cancelled a performance of "La Traviata" which was schedul… https://t.co/O5j4al50QX 7 minutes ago

En24_News

En24 News Placido Domingo cancels appearances in Madrid https://t.co/8Ob3qv4grB https://t.co/fAWLCzqy3V 30 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report FILE PHOTO: Opera singer Placido Domingo speaks du.... https://t.co/kjMD1j3tB6 #keepitlockd 31 minutes ago

Lillian44653818

Lillian A RT @AFP: #BREAKING Spain ministry cancels Placido Domingo participation in Madrid show https://t.co/sQfaqDgosr 31 minutes ago

MaeWunder

Theresa Mae🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇹🇻🇪 RT @AFP: #UPDATE It is the first time that a performance by Domingo has been called off in his native Spain since he was accused by 20 wome… 38 minutes ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Placido Domingo cancels Madrid 'La Traviata' show following sexual misconduct cl https://t.co/USmmFFmINJ 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.