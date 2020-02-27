Dan Abrams’ Next Book John Adams Under Fire Tells the Remarkable Story of the Boston Massacre Trial Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

At our currently fraught moment in American history, New York Times bestselling authors Dan Abrams and David Fisher have reached back in time to tell a story of turmoil at the founding of our nation that resonates to this day. The colonies were ready to explode in the wake of The Boston Massacre, and while the people cried […] At our currently fraught moment in American history, New York Times bestselling authors Dan Abrams and David Fisher have reached back in time to tell a story of turmoil at the founding of our nation that resonates to this day. The colonies were ready to explode in the wake of The Boston Massacre, and while the people cried […] 👓 View full article

