Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amber Rose Shares Epic Moment Hanging Out W/ Mariah Carey: “One Is Talented + The Other One Is A H*e”

Amber Rose Shares Epic Moment Hanging Out W/ Mariah Carey: “One Is Talented + The Other One Is A H*e”

SOHH Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Amber Rose Shares Epic Moment Hanging Out W/ Mariah Carey: “One Is Talented + The Other One Is A H*e”Vixen Amber Rose met a living legend. The popular blonde bombshell went online this week to share an epic moment chilling alongside R&B icon Mariah Carey. Big Facts: On Thursday, Muva Rose hit up her Instagram page with the priceless shot rocking a Playboy hoody and hanging out with MC. High-Key Details: Recently, Rose went […]

The post Amber Rose Shares Epic Moment Hanging Out W/ Mariah Carey: “One Is Talented + The Other One Is A H*e” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends [Video]Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends

A German shepherd dog has developed an amazing and touching relationship with an unusual playmate - a ferret.Diana Grib, 26, has always wanted to have a dog and a ferret and her unusual dream came true..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published

Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot [Video]Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot

A brave Brit has racked up five MILLION steps travelling across the entire length of America from Mexico to Canada -- on foot. Mary Mansfield, 40, suffered with crippling headaches for 15 years - but..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.