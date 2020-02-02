Gisele Bundchen Doesn't Know Where She'll Live in 2020, But Will Go Wherever Tom Brady Plays Football
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Tom Brady‘s future in the NFL is currently up in the air and his wife Gisele Bundchen says she isn’t sure where she’ll be living in 2020. The model answered fan questions during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 27) and she addressed the possibility of Tom leaving the New England Patriots. [...]
