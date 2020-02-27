Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift fans delighted by 'The Man' easter egg condemning Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans delighted by 'The Man' easter egg condemning Scooter Braun

Independent Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
'The Man' also sees singer-songwriter transform into 'Tyler Swift'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift drops new music video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift drops new music video for ‘The Man’ 00:54

 The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ [Video]Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut. Swift stars as the titular man who gets away..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta [Video]Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta

All the easter eggs not-so-hidden in Taylor Swift's new music video.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift completely unrecognizable as 'The Man' in new video that takes on gender roles

Taylor Swift, is that you? The pop star literally becomes "The Man" in her gender-bending new music video, which nods to her feud with Scooter Braun.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredWales OnlineLainey GossipIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.