Appeals Court Dismisses Effort from House Judiciary Dems to Get Don McGahn to Testify

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Appeals Court Dismisses Effort from House Judiciary Dems to Get Don McGahn to TestifyYou may remember the House Judiciary Committee’s ongoing efforts to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify given his knowledge of events detailed in the Mueller report. A federal judge last November ruled that McGahn must testify and rejected the idea of “absolute immunity,” though it was expected at the time the DOJ […]
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Appeals Court Rules Against House Judiciary In McGahn Subpoena Case

Appeals Court Rules Against House Judiciary In McGahn Subpoena Case 00:33

 An appeals court has ruled against the House Judiciary in a subpoena case.

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony [Video]Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former..

HCR 2036 removed from House of Judiciary Committee agenda [Video]HCR 2036 removed from House of Judiciary Committee agenda

In a statement from Gov. Ducey’s spokesman Patrick Ptak says HCR 2036 has been removed from the agenda in the House of Judiciary Committee.

Appeals court dismisses Dem effort to force ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to testify

In a victory for President Trump, an appellate court ruled Friday that it wouldn't enforce a congressional subpoena to compel former White House Counsel Don...
Appeals Court Rules Against House Democrats In Fight For Don McGahn’s Testimony

Nancy Pelosi says she will appeal
