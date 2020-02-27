Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: ‘We’re Not Rooting for Failure!’
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () *Bill Maher* tonight got heated with *Buck Sexton* over President *Donald Trump's* response to coronavirus, with Maher saying, "I think the coronavirus is going to change people's views of Donald Trump, finally. Not for the better."
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the..