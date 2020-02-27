Global  

Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: 'We're Not Rooting for Failure!'

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Bill Maher tonight got heated with Buck Sexton over President Donald Trump's response to coronavirus, with Maher saying, "I think the coronavirus is going to change people's views of Donald Trump, finally. Not for the better."
 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

