Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have a Busy Day of Meetings in L.A.

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head out of their separate meetings on Friday afternoon (February 28) in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old actress was joined by some business associates while checking out potential office spaces around town. Nick was spotted leaving a meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The Jonas Brothers are currently [...] 👓 View full article

