Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have a Busy Day of Meetings in L.A.
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head out of their separate meetings on Friday afternoon (February 28) in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old actress was joined by some business associates while checking out potential office spaces around town. Nick was spotted leaving a meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The Jonas Brothers are currently [...]
Nick Jonas Dreamed of Being a Baseball Player The singer is one of the world's most well-known pop stars. He found fame after forming The Jonas Brothers with his siblings, Kevin and Joe, in 2005. Nick..
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena together in Raju Hirani's next, Salman Khan to chase Aayush Sharma in next upcoming cop drama, Nick Jonas reacts on age gap between him and Priyanka Chopra are among the..