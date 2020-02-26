Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk 'A Man of Infinite Kindness' on His Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk 'A Man of Infinite Kindness' on His Birthday

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow is sending her love to birthday boy Brad Falchuk! The 47-year-old actress and goop founder took to Instagram on Sunday (March 1) to wish the American Horror Story co-creator a Happy 49th Birthday. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow “@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret 01:02

 Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret Paltrow referred to her role in the 2001 comedy as "a disaster." The actress made the comments during a Netflix 'BFF Test' with her assistant, Kevin Keating. Kevin Keating, via Netflix Gwyneth Paltrow, via Netflix Paltrow wore a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gwyneth Paltrow's least favourite performance was Shallow Hal [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow's least favourite performance was Shallow Hal

Gwyneth Paltrow says her 2001 romantic comedy movie 'Shallow Hal' was a "disaster", and she ranks the film as her "least favourite performance".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published

San Francisco Man Celebrates His Birthday by Feeding the Homeless [Video]San Francisco Man Celebrates His Birthday by Feeding the Homeless

Alexander Debelov just turned 32 and his birthday wish was to show a small act of kindness to the homeless living in San Francisco. To achieve this goal, he started a GoFundMe and gathered his friends..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Makes 'Contagion' Reference

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking precautions against Coronavirus. The 47-year-old actress posted a selfie of her wearing a protective mask over her face with the...
Just Jared

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Least Favorite Film Role, Calls It a 'Disaster'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her least favorite performance and she says it was her work in Shallow Hal. The Oscar-winning actress did an interview with...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk 'A Man of Infinite Kindness' on His Birthday https://t.co/mXElzSpSk7 via @JustJared 12 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Gwyneth Paltrow is sending her love to birthday boy Brad Falchuk! https://t.co/bUuN2Cuuaf 24 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk ‘A Man of Infinite Kindness’ on His Birthday https://t.co/ktEBSIFSIV https://t.co/rvpkm0KKFA 24 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk ‘A Man of Infinite Kindness’ on His Birthday https://t.co/H5UBSUvSk3 https://t.co/VYJVrIidXs 24 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk ‘A Man of Infinite Kindness’ on His Birthday https://t.co/CthVxAQLGy https://t.co/FPN0EDCp3D 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.