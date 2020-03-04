Mgnomes RT @NPR: Karamo Brown is Queer Eye's culture expert, so @waitwait invited him to play a game called "Mmmmm ... yogurt!" — 3 questions about… 5 days ago NPR Karamo Brown is Queer Eye's culture expert, so @waitwait invited him to play a game called "Mmmmm ... yogurt!" — 3… https://t.co/McflZy0Tap 5 days ago Literature Tips Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt https://t.co/BJpokyPnIF 5 days ago AfricArt Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt https://t.co/09t1noYVlg https://t.co/lyGX8JRZb5 5 days ago WCMU Public Radio Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt https://t.co/pxd6deYxIY https://t.co/PbYAuoObbT 5 days ago Ben Saunders RT @ItsJacobEdward: I'm on me own again this week, but I take a Love, Simon quiz, chat about @Mermaids_Gender and the 'LGBTI free-zones' in… 1 week ago Jacob (𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮/𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢) I'm on me own again this week, but I take a Love, Simon quiz, chat about @Mermaids_Gender and the 'LGBTI free-zones… https://t.co/KMeqYOZDsB 1 week ago Queer Podcast Network 💬 NEW EPISODE DAY 💬 @ItsJacobEdward is riding solo this week! Chatting @Mermaids_Gender , Love, Simon AND Poland's… https://t.co/W8kcrRd2jO 1 week ago