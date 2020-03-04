Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt

NPR Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On YogurtKaramo Brown is the culture expert on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot so we've invited him to play a game called "Mmmmm ... yogurt!" Three questions about another kind of culture.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Fun facts about ‘Queer Eye’s’ Karamo Brown you probably didn’t know

Fun facts about ‘Queer Eye’s’ Karamo Brown you probably didn’t know 01:36

 Only true ‘Queer Eye’ fans will know these secrets about Karamo Brown

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6 [Video]'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6

Get ready, cowboys: the Fab Five are heading to the Lone Star State. Netflix confirmed Wednesday that production on the sixth season of “Queer Eye” had kicked off this week in Austin, Texas. As..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6 [Video]'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6

Get ready, cowboys: the Fab Five are heading to the Lone Star State. Netflix confirmed Wednesday that production on the sixth season of “Queer Eye” had kicked off this week in Austin, Texas. As..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Listen: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown On Castmate Conflicts, Thirsty DMs and More

Queer Eye fans know and love Karamo Brown as the culture expert in the hit Netflix show. And, the Fab Five member opened up about his friendship with fellow...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mgnomes1

Mgnomes RT @NPR: Karamo Brown is Queer Eye's culture expert, so @waitwait invited him to play a game called "Mmmmm ... yogurt!" — 3 questions about… 5 days ago

NPR

NPR Karamo Brown is Queer Eye's culture expert, so @waitwait invited him to play a game called "Mmmmm ... yogurt!" — 3… https://t.co/McflZy0Tap 5 days ago

LiteratureTips

Literature Tips Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt https://t.co/BJpokyPnIF 5 days ago

AfricanAntix

AfricArt Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt https://t.co/09t1noYVlg https://t.co/lyGX8JRZb5 5 days ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Not My Job: We Quiz 'Queer Eye' Culture Expert Karamo Brown On Yogurt https://t.co/pxd6deYxIY https://t.co/PbYAuoObbT 5 days ago

bensaunders44

Ben Saunders RT @ItsJacobEdward: I'm on me own again this week, but I take a Love, Simon quiz, chat about @Mermaids_Gender and the 'LGBTI free-zones' in… 1 week ago

ItsJacobEdward

Jacob (𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮/𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢) I'm on me own again this week, but I take a Love, Simon quiz, chat about @Mermaids_Gender and the 'LGBTI free-zones… https://t.co/KMeqYOZDsB 1 week ago

QueerPodNetwork

Queer Podcast Network 💬 NEW EPISODE DAY 💬 @ItsJacobEdward is riding solo this week! Chatting @Mermaids_Gender , Love, Simon AND Poland's… https://t.co/W8kcrRd2jO 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.