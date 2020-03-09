Global  

Alyssa Milano supports Joe Biden after 'tough conversation' he had with Detroit worker about guns

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano once again is throwing her support behind former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, after she shared a video on Twitter that showed Biden engaging in a “tough conversation” about gun control with an automotive plant worker in Detroit, Mich.
News video: Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns 01:19

 Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday. Biden was visiting with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the site of a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant. CBS...

Joe Biden tells plant worker he is 'full of s***' over gun control accusations

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has hit back at a worker's comments about gun access while visiting a plant in Detroit.
Major gun safety group endorses Joe Biden’s presidential bid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden has received the endorsement of one of the nation’s largest gun control advocacy groups, Everytown for Gun Safety, in...
