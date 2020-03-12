Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer

So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
If you thought *Sean Spicer* on Dancing with the Stars was surreal, wait until you see tonight's big surprise from Fox's hit reality competition series The Masked Singer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

michaelallroy

JOE BIDEN WILL KILL YOU Hey it's been a pretty crazy news day, right? Anyway here's former Governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican nominee… https://t.co/vEfPoSfSyG 7 minutes ago

NickLComedy

NickL And here I thought the NBA suspending their season would be the worst thing I’d see tonight https://t.co/Syng0QLiNl 25 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours So Here's Sarah Palin Performing 'Baby Got Back' on The Masked Singer https://t.co/5fVcfrtdb0 26 minutes ago

TweetCop7

TweetCop7 RT @deaconpunnett: And if the world doesn't seem enough out of kilter, here’s Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back" on The Masked Singer.… 44 minutes ago

deaconpunnett

Ian Punnett And if the world doesn't seem enough out of kilter, here’s Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back" on The Masked Sin… https://t.co/BfZfsG4U61 44 minutes ago

rdp24k

rdp24k So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing 'Baby Got Back' on The Masked Singer https://t.co/KPTVh3cpXk via @mediaite 1 hour ago

JimLieberman1

Jim in the House RT @Mediaite: So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer https://t.co/bIuKiRSTxJ 1 hour ago

aniconic_

ani oh. and sarah palin is out here performing baby got back. a bizarre combination of moments to mark the end of time… https://t.co/xES1sm4IBv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.