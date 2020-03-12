JOE BIDEN WILL KILL YOU Hey it's been a pretty crazy news day, right? Anyway here's former Governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican nominee… https://t.co/vEfPoSfSyG 7 minutes ago

NickL And here I thought the NBA suspending their season would be the worst thing I’d see tonight https://t.co/Syng0QLiNl 25 minutes ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours So Here's Sarah Palin Performing 'Baby Got Back' on The Masked Singer https://t.co/5fVcfrtdb0 26 minutes ago

TweetCop7 RT @deaconpunnett: And if the world doesn't seem enough out of kilter, here’s Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back" on The Masked Singer.… 44 minutes ago

Ian Punnett And if the world doesn't seem enough out of kilter, here’s Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back" on The Masked Sin… https://t.co/BfZfsG4U61 44 minutes ago

rdp24k So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing 'Baby Got Back' on The Masked Singer https://t.co/KPTVh3cpXk via @mediaite 1 hour ago

Jim in the House RT @Mediaite: So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer https://t.co/bIuKiRSTxJ 1 hour ago