Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is being postponed. The show, which was set to air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5 from Las Vegas, is being postponed and will be rescheduled for a still-to-be determined date sometime in September, producers confirmed on Sunday (March 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SHYNE Awards [Video]

SHYNE Awards

SHYNE Awards

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:57Published
Community members judge Golden Apple Awards [Video]

Community members judge Golden Apple Awards

They were hard at work on Saturday reading the applications and looking for the teachers who go above and beyond what they are required to do.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

ACM Awards 2020 Pushed Back to September Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite their initial insistence the show would go on as planned, organizers are pulling the plug on the April ceremony after President Donald Trump declared the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle TimesJust JaredCBC.ca

Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal win HI Player of Year awards

National team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal on Sunday won the Dhruv Batra Player of the Year Award 2019 in the men's and women's categories...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

JW82WX

John Nelson RT @WEHTWTVWlocal: Academy of Country Music Awards postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/uRfOVFpxzg https://t.co/fka41ppc6P 2 seconds ago

sellers09

Jeremy Sellers RT @WKRG: POSTPONED: The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards which was scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas has been postponed and re… 3 minutes ago

gen21argentina

gen21 The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic The annual Academy of Country Music Awards were… https://t.co/7MjK0Ukzkj 3 minutes ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/5YTzEQ4KKv https://t.co/PnO2vdCoCJ 4 minutes ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Ck4xnrPd0d #RileyCamryn https://t.co/ndWeqLiIeD 4 minutes ago

showbizexpress

Ross Crystal ACM Awards Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/l5MIk5a1Vp 5 minutes ago

laur_mariex3

Lauren RT @thebootdotcom: BREAKING: The 2020 #ACMAwards are being postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/bTDPIJbLPV 7 minutes ago

WKRG

WKRG POSTPONED: The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards which was scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas has been po… https://t.co/5eu87KQnqi 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.