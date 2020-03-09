ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

John Nelson RT @WEHTWTVWlocal: Academy of Country Music Awards postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/uRfOVFpxzg https://t.co/fka41ppc6P 2 seconds ago Jeremy Sellers RT @WKRG: POSTPONED: The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards which was scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas has been postponed and re… 3 minutes ago gen21 The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic The annual Academy of Country Music Awards were… https://t.co/7MjK0Ukzkj 3 minutes ago The Ultimate UK Chart The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/5YTzEQ4KKv https://t.co/PnO2vdCoCJ 4 minutes ago Riley Camryn fan account The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Ck4xnrPd0d #RileyCamryn https://t.co/ndWeqLiIeD 4 minutes ago Ross Crystal ACM Awards Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/l5MIk5a1Vp 5 minutes ago Lauren RT @thebootdotcom: BREAKING: The 2020 #ACMAwards are being postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/bTDPIJbLPV 7 minutes ago WKRG POSTPONED: The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards which was scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas has been po… https://t.co/5eu87KQnqi 7 minutes ago