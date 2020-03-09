ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is being postponed. The show, which was set to air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5 from Las Vegas, is being postponed and will be rescheduled for a still-to-be determined date sometime in September, producers confirmed on Sunday (March 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
