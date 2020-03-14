Global  

Elizabeth Banks Shares List of Fun Things To Do For Parents Staying Home With Their Kids During Coronavirus School Closures

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Banks has provided a small list of fun things to do with your kids, while they’re home during the school closures because of coronavirus. The 46-year-old filmmaker posted the list on her Instagram as a resource for all parents who will be staying with their kids. “Home with the kids and need activities? Started [...]
News video: Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability 00:45

 Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through high school announced closures, impacting at least 15 million students and their families. Medical...

U.S. hospitals say coronavirus school closures add to staffing pressure

U.S. hospitals, gearing up for a large surge in patients as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the country, are reaching out to temporary staff agencies and...
Elizabeth Banks Created a Fun Scavenger Hunt for Those Social Distancing!

Elizabeth Banks has an entertaining plan! The 46-year-old Charlie’s Angels director posted a fun scavenger hunt for people to take part in with their children...
