Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

Mediaite Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) suspended her campaign on Thursday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nominee.
News video: Gabbard Drops Out

Gabbard Drops Out 00:31

 On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections. Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race. Gabbard had the smallest net worth of the candidates before dropping out. With Gabbard's exit, the race for the nomination...

Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard has suspended her campaign.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published
Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the 2020 race. Gabbard announced she was bowing out on Thursday. Business Insider reports she has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Gabbard ran a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign and Endorses Joe Biden


TIME

Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign And Announces Endorsement For Biden

Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Joe Biden for president
Daily Caller

crazycdn123

Mike RT @nikoCSFB: BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Her Presidential Campaign - Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/NkSM95TdAj via @McscNetwork 9 seconds ago

johngault071

John⭐️⭐️⭐️#LuraLoomer.US RT @love4thegameAK: There She Goes... Bye bye... Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign And Announces Endorsement For Biden https://… 18 seconds ago

GContrarian

GrandRiverContrarian RT @JackPosobiec: “I’m not like all the others, I’m different” Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden https://t.co… 18 seconds ago

onahunttoday

onahunttoday RT @onahunttoday: Hawaii *Tulsi GABBARD Suspends Her Presidential Run Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/58JSFnXmzZ 39 seconds ago

onahunttoday

onahunttoday Hawaii *Tulsi GABBARD Suspends Her Presidential Run Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/58JSFnXmzZ 45 seconds ago

JoMufasa_

somebody do something RT @PpollingNumbers: JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden 2 minutes ago

Felice987

GottaLoveSquirrels This is disappointing. I was hoping she'd hang in long enough to step in once Biden has to drop out due to clear, o… https://t.co/EsSvgrsgfH 2 minutes ago

JubertSZN

Kylo Ren⛷ RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard suspends her 2020 presidential campaign. Endorses Joe Biden. 2 minutes ago

