Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) suspended her campaign on Thursday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nominee.
On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections. Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race. Gabbard had the smallest net worth of the candidates before dropping out. With Gabbard's exit, the race for the nomination...