JUST IN: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces 100 Percent of Non-Essential Workforce ‘Must Stay Home’

Mediaite Friday, 20 March 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that "100 percent of the workforce must stay home" on Friday while giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Relief Period On Mortgage Payments, More Workplace Restrictions

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Relief Period On Mortgage Payments, More Workplace Restrictions 01:54

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced banks are going to honor a relief period on mortgage payments Thursday, along with announcing more workplace restrictions; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

