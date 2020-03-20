NBC’s Peter Alexander Addresses His Question That Prompted Trump to Erupt: ‘In TV Terms, We Call This a Soft Ball’

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander addressed President Donald Trump calling him a “horrible reporter” in an appearance on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell Friday afternoon — billing his question that sparked the attack as a “softball” pitched to give Trump the opportunity to reassure Americans. Alexander, during his post-briefing MSNBC hit, also noted the president […] 👓 View full article

