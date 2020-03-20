Global  

NBC’s Peter Alexander Addresses His Question That Prompted Trump to Erupt: ‘In TV Terms, We Call This a Soft Ball’

Mediaite Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander addressed President Donald Trump calling him a “horrible reporter” in an appearance on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell Friday afternoon — billing his question that sparked the attack as a “softball” pitched to give Trump the opportunity to reassure Americans. Alexander, during his post-briefing MSNBC hit, also noted the president […]
News video: Trump Goes Off On NBC’s Peter Alexander for 'Sensationalim'

Trump Goes Off On NBC’s Peter Alexander for 'Sensationalim' 03:53

 Trump Goes Off On NBC’s Peter Alexander for &apos;Sensationalim&apos;

