Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Is there any role she can't do?

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A few months back, there were rumours in the grapevine that Kangana Ranaut, our birthday girl, was planning to make a biopic on herself. It's an exciting idea, especially for all those who aren't only fans of the actress but all of them who enjoy watching masala entertainers. Ranaut's journey has it all, maybe a lot more...
