Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-risk people

Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-risk people

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Bethenny Frankel revealed that she’s manufacturing and donating hundreds of thousands of supplies including surgical masks to people at a high-risk for contracting coronavirus — including healthcare workers. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5M For Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5M For Coronavirus Relief 00:20

 It is going towards protective gear for health care workers and food banks for the elderly.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Doveish1

Doveish "Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-ris… https://t.co/0Nf8zXDC9i 9 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of… https://t.co/dhoQ6vkLIo 11 minutes ago

evanderburg

Eric Vanderburg Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-risk… https://t.co/GOkn6o6R9F 12 minutes ago

ljohnson816

Linda Johnson Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-risk… https://t.co/iEy5RYaV5B 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.