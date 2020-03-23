Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-risk people

Bethenny Frankel revealed that she’s manufacturing and donating hundreds of thousands of supplies including surgical masks to people at a high-risk for contracting coronavirus — including healthcare workers.

