Kim Kardashian Says Taylor Swift is Lying, But Doesn't Deny This One Thing

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is speaking out in response to Taylor Swift, who just reacted to the leak of her entire 2016 phone call with Kanye West. Kanye had called Taylor on the phone to ask her to launch his song “Famous,” which she is referenced on. Once the song was released, she was upset to find [...]
Tweets about this

aishaharris629

Aisha Harris RT @thedailybeast: Kim Kardashian calls out "lying" Taylor Swift, says she's "self-serving" and isn't a "real victim" https://t.co/OThbbbYP… 15 minutes ago

blossombike

blossom bike Oh my sweet god...You do understand that no one else on the planet cares about this self-absorbed crap, right? ⁦… https://t.co/hjAOKRoE0q 16 minutes ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop Kim defends Kanye once again, calls Taylor a liar, and says that the singer is "very self-serving" for re-hashing o… https://t.co/YEhSvbcmW7 29 minutes ago

tkelly407

Tonya Kelly RT @etnow: Kim Kardashian says "this will be the last time" she speaks on her and Kanye West's ongoing feud with Taylor Swift. https://t.co… 30 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Lying’ Taylor Swift: You’re Not a ‘Real Victim’ https://t.co/Vubb7RcD5W via @thedailybeast 36 minutes ago

monicamonroe

Monica Monroe The difference between Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian.. One donates & asks fans to contribute and support... the o… https://t.co/yOC1eYhwaw 38 minutes ago

Place123456

Thomas Murphy Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Lying’ Taylor Swift: You’re Not a ‘Real Victim’ https://t.co/VszsGjvMCv via… https://t.co/sj4wgmQuJq 48 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Late Monday night, #Kim #Kardashian #West made a series of posts to her #Instagram Stories addressing the recent… https://t.co/x99NeV5Nbq 57 minutes ago

