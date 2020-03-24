Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kim Kardashian Called Taylor Swift a Liar & The Singer's Publicist Responded

Kim Kardashian Called Taylor Swift a Liar & The Singer's Publicist Responded

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is making sure people know her side of the story in her reignited feud with Taylor Swift, which is now big news again after the singer’s phone call with Kanye West leaked in its entirety over the weekend. T‘s publicist has something to say in response though! You probably remember that Kim leaked [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak 00:50

 Taylor Swift has 'liked' a series of supportive posts on Tumblr following the leak of the full video from her infamous 2016 phone call with rapper Kanye West.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.