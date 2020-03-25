Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus scare: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return with another video to inform about the pandemic

Coronavirus scare: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return with another video to inform about the pandemic

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have again come out to promote a key message of awareness on surging COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in the country and urged India to unite for the next 21 days to fight the deadly coronavirus.

In a video message to the nation Virat and Anushka, who are lovingly called Virushka, highlighted...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Owner of Original Breakfast House takes care of employees during coronavirus pandemic

Owner of Original Breakfast House takes care of employees during coronavirus pandemic 02:04

 Valley diner making sure staff is paid during COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Anushka Sharma Has A Thoughtful Message To All The Pet-Parents Amid The Rising Scare Of Coronavirus @AnushkaSharma… https://t.co/qQxTFdvcTI 20 hours ago

etimes

ETimes .@AnushkaSharma urges her fans to keep their pets safe during the time of the #coronavirus health scare… https://t.co/3mw5XxUrrE 23 hours ago

im_kapoor

Achin Kapoor RT @bombaytimes: #AnushkaSharma urges her fans to keep their pets safe during the time of health scare! #coronavirus #misinformation htt… 1 day ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes #AnushkaSharma urges her fans to keep their pets safe during the time of health scare! #coronavirus… https://t.co/vvnL9irudX 1 day ago

rishabhsaxena12

rishabhsaxena RT @republic: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli find a "goofy moment" while home quarantining https://t.co/e0QcbmJJNp 4 days ago

republic

Republic Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli find a "goofy moment" while home quarantining https://t.co/e0QcbmJJNp 4 days ago

RofiSaxena

सक्सेना जी - I Like IT😜🙃🤭😂 @Sangram_Sanjeet @Payal_Rohatgi Deepika Padukone, Anushka take up Safe Hands Challenge to beat coronavirus COVID-19… https://t.co/tumegSEKPJ 4 days ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma take up Safe Hands Challenge to beat coronavirus COVID-19 scare - W… https://t.co/nMEQ30CvQT 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.