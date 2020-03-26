The T-Rex is Unmasked on 'The Masked Singer' - Find Out Who it Was!

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The identity of The T-Rex has been revealed! The Masked Singer sent home it’s latest celebrity from Group C on Wednesday night (March 25. Judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger along with guest judge Will Arnett guessed a ton of names, but none were the correct celeb. “It was so crazy [...] 👓 View full article

