Lori Loughlin, college admissions scandal parents urge judge to drop charges

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents urged a judge Wednesday to dismiss charges against them in the college admissions bribery case, accusing prosecutors of “extraordinary” misconduct.
