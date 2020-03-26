Global  

How Did Ariana Grande Link Up with New Man Dalton Gomez?

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020
We’re finding out a little more about Ariana Grande‘s relationship with real estate broker Dalton Gomez. “They run in the same circle,” an insider told E! News about how they linked up. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been [...]
News video: Ariana Grande has a new man

Ariana Grande has a new man 00:49

 Ariana Grande is reportedly dating Dalton Gomez, a high-end real estate agent.

