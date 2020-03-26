Global  

Don Jr. Posts ‘Kung-Flu Kid’ Meme Showing Donald Trump Karate Kicking The Coronavirus

Mediaite Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Don Jr. Posts ‘Kung-Flu Kid’ Meme Showing Donald Trump Karate Kicking The CoronavirusPresident Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme to his Instagram page Thursday morning depicting his father superimposed onto a "Karate Kid" character, kicking the coronavirus in the head during the final Kung Fu showdown.
News video: Trump's Approval Ratings Unsullied By CoronaVirus

Trump's Approval Ratings Unsullied By CoronaVirus 00:30

 President Donald Trump has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Political analysts have called his response to the pandemic lax and ignorant. But, his response to the pandemic has not hurt his approval ratings. According to RealClearPolitics, Trump's approval rating is...

