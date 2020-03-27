Black Widow: Fan theories of Scar Jo's film

Friday, 27 March 2020 () The movie Marvel fans have been waiting for over a decade to see - Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow', almost arrived at theatres, only to be postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ray Winstone will reportedly play Red Room leader Dreykov in 'Black Widow'. The 62-year-old actor is set to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster - which will star Scarlett Johansson the titular superhero and her alter ego Natasha Romanoff - and now his role looks to have been revealed....