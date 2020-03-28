Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > JoJo Siwa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Masked Singer' Performances - Watch!

JoJo Siwa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Masked Singer' Performances - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa is taking fans behind-the-scenes of her journey on The Masked Singer! The 16-year-old entertainer posted the fun video of her experience on the reality singing competition series on YouTube on Friday (March 27). The Masked Singer features celebrity performers who wear costumes to conceal their identities (SPOILER ALERT: JoJo was T. Rex). One [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Singer JoJo Dives Into Her Newest Single

Singer JoJo Dives Into Her Newest Single "Man" Since Joining A New Label 02:00

 After fighting a lengthy legal battle with her old label, R&B singer JoJo is finally free to release hot new music for fans to jam out to during this challenging lockdown. Learn all about what this first track means to her and what she hopes her lady fans take away from his experience.BUILD is a live...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus crisis: How Kanika Kapoor ignored warnings & why you should not [Video]

Coronavirus crisis: How Kanika Kapoor ignored warnings & why you should not

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus, seems to have ignored a lot of warnings that have been put in place to battle the pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh police claim that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:17Published
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The ‘baby doll’ fame said that she came back 10 days back but developed symptoms only four days back. She..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.