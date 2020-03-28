Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He's Isolating On a Yacht Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

David Geffen, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, has gone private on Instagram after being called tone-deaf for a post he put up while under isolation. The 77-year-old businessman has self-isolated on his yacht in the Grenadines, which are islands in the Caribbean. David posted a photo of his yacht with a beautiful sunset behind it [...] 👓 View full article

