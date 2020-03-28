Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He's Isolating On a Yacht

Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He's Isolating On a Yacht

Just Jared Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
David Geffen, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, has gone private on Instagram after being called tone-deaf for a post he put up while under isolation. The 77-year-old businessman has self-isolated on his yacht in the Grenadines, which are islands in the Caribbean. David posted a photo of his yacht with a beautiful sunset behind it [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He's Isolating On a Yacht https://t.co/dfZgW64FKs 2 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He’s Isolating On a Yacht https://t.co/TcDK30V9L8 https://t.co/5CRiJ3walv 4 minutes ago

neonthrills

Dandi RT @JustJared: Billionaire David Geffen went private on Instagram after getting a lot of backlash for something he posted amid the coronavi… 58 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He’s Isolating On a Yacht https://t.co/YoL4T8GIZo https://t.co/rpgP1abaRl 59 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He’s Isolating On a Yacht https://t.co/PrjfSuHuD5 https://t.co/YjsClMgaTP 59 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Billionaire David Geffen Goes Private on Instagram After Revealing He’s Isolating On a Yacht https://t.co/frgtNMHUFl https://t.co/tBkzmlkC0C 59 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Billionaire David Geffen went private on Instagram after getting a lot of backlash for something he posted amid the… https://t.co/eUHkpZqLTI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.