Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66

Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor John Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children” and also starring on other soaps including “Days of Our Lives,” “Santa Barbara” and “Falcon Crest,” has died. He was 66. His ex-wife and former “All My Children” co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mychiller

Skyler M RT @ABC: Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66. https://t.co/k3mVEIqAvd 1 minute ago

s7_scout

s77_scout Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66. https://t.co/nQvMyyPIHu 2 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66. https://t.co/k3mVEIqAvd 3 minutes ago

Omi_082

Omi RT @KGETnews: Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66 https://t.co/bSv2KTt3I3 9 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66 https://t.co/8HmsPHtOHX 14 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66 https://t.co/QdstNVenSq 17 minutes ago

KGETnews

KGET 17 News Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66 https://t.co/bSv2KTt3I3 29 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66 https://t.co/U855AB8E0j 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.