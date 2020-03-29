Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > President Donald Trump Brags About High TV Ratings Amid Global Health Crisis

President Donald Trump Brags About High TV Ratings Amid Global Health Crisis

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump is proud of his TV ratings. The 73-year-old President of the United States bragged about his high viewership from press conferences updating the American public about the ongoing pandemic crisis on Sunday (March 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump “’President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.