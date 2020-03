Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Nearly a dozen of students at Liberty University are sick with symptoms associated with the coronavirus, according to a university physician, after the private Christian university in Lynchburg Virginia welcomed back students. President Jerry Falwell Jr. welcomed back students despite the growing concern of the coronavirus. The New York Times reported Sunday that Falwell spoke […] Nearly a dozen of students at Liberty University are sick with symptoms associated with the coronavirus, according to a university physician, after the private Christian university in Lynchburg Virginia welcomed back students. President Jerry Falwell Jr. welcomed back students despite the growing concern of the coronavirus. The New York Times reported Sunday that Falwell spoke […] 👓 View full article