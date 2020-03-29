Global  

Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Full Tattooed Torso on a Run with Mia Goth

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Did you know that Shia LaBeouf‘s entire torso is covered in tattoos? The 33-year-old actor put his artwork on display while going for a run on Sunday morning (March 29) in Los Angeles. Shia was joined on the run by his ex-wife Mia Goth and they have seemingly rekindled their relationship. Shia and Mia got [...]
