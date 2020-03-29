Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Full Tattooed Torso on a Run with Mia Goth Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Did you know that Shia LaBeouf‘s entire torso is covered in tattoos? The 33-year-old actor put his artwork on display while going for a run on Sunday morning (March 29) in Los Angeles. Shia was joined on the run by his ex-wife Mia Goth and they have seemingly rekindled their relationship. Shia and Mia got [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Man Crush Monday New Shirtless: Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Full Tattooed Torso on a Run https://t.co/amd00hwKwW #WCW #MCM #ShiaLaBeouf https://t.co/enAxUjHFJD 5 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Full Tattooed Torso on a Run with Mia Goth https://t.co/RBjuHzU1Qu https://t.co/TTBCDD5WJ2 5 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Full Tattooed Torso on a Run with Mia Goth https://t.co/9fUZn325FZ https://t.co/m4pwROEyPk 5 minutes ago Global Connect+ Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Full Tattooed Torso on a Run with Mia Goth https://t.co/pAlg0QkHnC https://t.co/uOpmnpetzf 5 minutes ago Rhayven N. Clark ❤️ RT @JustJared: Shia LaBeouf put his tattooed body on display today while going for a run with Mia Goth, his seemingly on-again wife! https:… 7 minutes ago JustJared.com Shia LaBeouf put his tattooed body on display today while going for a run with Mia Goth, his seemingly on-again wif… https://t.co/ydXidsvoOR 10 minutes ago