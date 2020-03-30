Mariah Carey Celebrates 50th Birthday with Her Kids, Calls Herself 'Eternally 12'

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mariah Carey is celebrating her big birthday with her babies! The entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday (March 28) to share a few photos from the night before while celebrating her 50th birthday. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends [...] 👓 View full article

