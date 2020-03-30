Global  

Shawn Mendes Plays Guitar While Camila Cabello Sings 'My Oh My' During iHeartRadio Living Room Concert - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are performing a stripped-down version of her song “My Oh My.” Shawn, 21, played the guitar while girlfriend Camila, 23, sang her song during the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America hosted by Elton John on Sunday (March 29). Shawn and Camila livestreamed in from her home in Miami, where [...]
