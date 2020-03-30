Veteran Japanese comedian Ken Shimura passes away of pneumonia caused by COVID-19 Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Days after being hospitalised for coronavirus, veteran Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died of pneumonia caused by the virus on Sunday, reported Japan Times. The 70-year-old comic was admitted to the hospital on March 20 for symptoms of fever and severe pneumonia and was declared coronavirus positive on March 23. He was the first... 👓 View full article

