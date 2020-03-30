Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Veteran Japanese comedian Ken Shimura passes away of pneumonia caused by COVID-19

Veteran Japanese comedian Ken Shimura passes away of pneumonia caused by COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Days after being hospitalised for coronavirus, veteran Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died of pneumonia caused by the virus on Sunday, reported Japan Times. The 70-year-old comic was admitted to the hospital on March 20 for symptoms of fever and severe pneumonia and was declared coronavirus positive on March 23. He was the first...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishRule_

I RT @KTCityTimes: Veteran #Japanese comedian #KenShimura has died of the #CoronavirusPandemic. He was one of the first celebrities from the… 7 minutes ago

td200x

18 RT @mrsmatsujundesu: Tokyo Broadcasting System Hodings (TBS) confirmed that the veteran japanese comedian, Ken Shimura is positive to Cov… 15 minutes ago

moonlightdeww

宋的兔子姑娘 RT @CGTNOfficial: #Japanese veteran comedian Ken Shimura passed away on Sunday night at age 70 in Tokyo, Japan, his agency confirmed on Mon… 26 minutes ago

KTCityTimes

City Times Veteran #Japanese comedian #KenShimura has died of the #CoronavirusPandemic. He was one of the first celebrities fr… https://t.co/nllooPvx04 34 minutes ago

radiolimontv

RADIO LIMÓN #Japanese veteran comedian Ken Shimura passed away on Sunday night at age 70 in Tokyo, Japan, his agency confirmed… https://t.co/6azppEQ8ZT 36 minutes ago

acky_w99w

Acky ☆ RT @Tokyo_Weekender: We are sad to learn that veteran Japanese performer Ken Shimura has died of pneumonia caused by coronavirus. https://t… 1 hour ago

Tokyo_Weekender

Tokyo Weekender We are sad to learn that veteran Japanese performer Ken Shimura has died of pneumonia caused by coronavirus. https://t.co/ph9hC4laI6 1 hour ago

mail_today

MailToday Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, b… https://t.co/CTfpS4FDDl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.