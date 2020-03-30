The Weeknd Shares Three 'After Hours' Bonus Tracks Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'Nothing Compares', 'Missed You', and 'Final Lullaby' go online...



*The Weeknd* has shared three 'After Hours' bonus cuts.



Abel Tesfaye returned earlier this month, with his broad, impeccably creative new album making waves.



Out now, 'After Hours' has been given the expanded treatment, with The Weeknd sharing three bonus cuts on the newly released extended edition.



'Nothing Compares', 'Missed You', and 'Final Lullaby' are online now, and you can check 'em out below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

'Nothing Compares', 'Missed You', and 'Final Lullaby' go online...*The Weeknd* has shared three 'After Hours' bonus cuts.Abel Tesfaye returned earlier this month, with his broad, impeccably creative new album making waves.Out now, 'After Hours' has been given the expanded treatment, with The Weeknd sharing three bonus cuts on the newly released extended edition.'Nothing Compares', 'Missed You', and 'Final Lullaby' are online now, and you can check 'em out below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb The Weeknd shares three new songs from ‘After Hours’ deluxe album https://t.co/exTb41ZoTT #music #feedly 46 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) The Weeknd Shares Three 'After Hours' Bonus Tracks: https://t.co/TB8dmZUerd #TheWeeknd 1 hour ago Wustoo The Weeknd shares three new songs from ‘After Hours’ deluxe album https://t.co/35w9OHJSoj 1 hour ago EpicNews The Weeknd shares three new songs from ‘After Hours’ deluxe album https://t.co/6Y6bJeQnlx https://t.co/gufqgafvQn 1 hour ago CLASH The Weeknd has shared three brand new 'After Hours' bonus cuts... https://t.co/UVfjn7G6YL https://t.co/undQFlTpJ0 2 hours ago Pursuit of Dopeness The Weeknd Shares Three New ‘After Hours’ (Deluxe) Bonus Tracks https://t.co/Nz0y4UipJR https://t.co/y7aqPGTTSE 3 hours ago Ahmadirfan RT @pitchfork: .@TheWeeknd has shared three new bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of After Hours https://t.co/wDkFRJIDEw 5 hours ago Pitchfork .@TheWeeknd has shared three new bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of After Hours https://t.co/wDkFRJIDEw 6 hours ago