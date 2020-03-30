Global  

The Weeknd Shares Three 'After Hours' Bonus Tracks

Clash Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Weeknd Shares Three 'After Hours' Bonus Tracks'Nothing Compares', 'Missed You', and 'Final Lullaby' go online...

*The Weeknd* has shared three 'After Hours' bonus cuts.

Abel Tesfaye returned earlier this month, with his broad, impeccably creative new album making waves.

Out now, 'After Hours' has been given the expanded treatment, with The Weeknd sharing three bonus cuts on the newly released extended edition.

'Nothing Compares', 'Missed You', and 'Final Lullaby' are online now, and you can check 'em out below.

