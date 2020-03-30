Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi a ‘Sick Puppy’ in Bonkers Rant on Fox & Friends, Threatens to ‘Take Over’ Pelosi’s District

Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi a ‘Sick Puppy’ in Bonkers Rant on Fox & Friends, Threatens to ‘Take Over’ Pelosi’s District

Mediaite Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump unleashed a wild, lengthy rant against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in response to a comment in which she said his "denial" at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak was "deadly."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Nancy Pelosi Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Nancy Pelosi Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi criticised President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, Pelosi called Trump’s early denial “deadly.” She then criticized his suggestion to relax social distancing guidelines and open the U.S. economy once...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackieMcReath1

FREEDOM⭐⭐⭐ RT @grindingdude: Trump calls Nancy Pelosi a 'sick puppy' as he abandons pretense of bipartisanship in revenge strike after she attacked hi… 5 minutes ago

ConservDirect

Conservative Direct Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi A ‘Sick Puppy’ After She Blames Him For Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/9BpzJCmR91 #maga #trumptrain #kag #tcot #2a 6 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi A 'Sick Puppy' After She Blames Him For Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/y37BFOkxpN @TPInsidr #AAG #AAG2020 10 minutes ago

mercenarygraphi

jim christiansen RT @revrrlewis: Trump calls Nancy Pelosi "a sick puppy" for criticizing his pandemic response, and claims that he saved America from "death… 12 minutes ago

nbs8989

NBS8989 Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi A ‘Sick Puppy’ After She Blames Him For Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/UYEBDIsKI4 12 minutes ago

GeneBryant2

Gene Bryant Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Sick Puppy' in Bonkers Rant on Fox & Friends, Threatens to 'Take Over' Pelosi's Distric… https://t.co/PwHkdZ1UNG 13 minutes ago

Jeremy13605986

Jeremy RT @Jeremy13605986: Pelosi calls Trump's statement 'ridiculous': We don't accept that https://t.co/HVVpSEp2ur 21 minutes ago

Rose4Patriots

Rosemarie F. Hameed RT @SamJust1776: 1471163Lindsey Graham calls OUT Nancy Pelosi’s ‘shameful, disgusting’ comments about Trump ‘fiddling’ https://t.co/uDQQDmn… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.